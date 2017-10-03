New traffic signal to address safety and capacity concerns on MO-291 at Deerbrook

Rhythm initially installed In|Sync at 12 intersections along the 2.5-mile route in 2009, according to Sawyer Breslow, sales engineer for Rhythm Engineering. (Google Maps)

Drivers heading home Tuesday afternoon will see a new traffic signal on Missouri Route 291 in Lee’s Summit, MO, as part of a project to address safety and capacity concerns on the busy highway in Eastern Jackson County.

At 9 a.m., construction crews for the Missouri Department of Transportation turned on a new traffic light that features a state-of-the-art adaptive traffic synchronization system.

The new traffic lights at MO-291 and Deerbrook Street are part of a $2.8 million project on the highway between Interstate 470 and U.S. 50 Highway. Motorists are expected to see improved traffic at the intersection and along the corridor.

“This project will lead to better safety, better capacity and better signal coordination,” said Alex Martinez, Senior Traffic Studies Specialist for MoDOT.

MoDOT says nearly 27,000 vehicles travel the highway every day.

As Lee’s Summit continues to grow, MoDOT says they have determined that traffic lights needed to be installed at Deerbrook Street.

The MO-291 project included resurfacing the highway, adding turn lanes, installing signal equipment and upgrading the intersections. The intersection improvements include the installation of new traffic cameras and pedestrian-friendly upgrades.

The cameras are part of the In|Sync traffic synchronization system that allows motorists to reach their destinations faster and safer while cutting emissions. Kansas City area-based Rhythm Engineering deploys the pioneering system.

Rhythm initially installed In|Sync at 12 intersections along the 2.5-mile route in 2009, according to Sawyer Breslow, sales engineer for Rhythm Engineering. The equipment was upgraded as part of the 2017 project. Deerbrook Street becomes the 13th intersection to feature the equipment.

“This has been a success story for Rhythm,” Breslow said. “Upgrading the intersections will allow motorists to travel even more smoothly on the highway. The new intersection at Deerbrook will fold right into the current 291 corridor and work well with the rest of the intersections. Motorists won’t miss a beat.”

In|Sync is an artificial intelligence system that constantly adjusts the timing and sequencing of traffic signals based on real-time traffic patterns and conditions. The system has been installed at more than 2,500 intersections in 128 cities and 31 states and Canadian provinces. In the summer of 2017, the Kansas City Council approved spending $800,000 in general obligation bonds to install the system on Broadway in downtown Kansas City.

After In|Sync was installed on MO-291 in 2009, the city suspended its traffic patrols along the highway because there were not enough red-light runners. MoDOT says the traffic system has saved annually more than 34,000 gallons of fuel, saved 95,000 hours of travel time and eliminated nearly 9.5 million traffic stops.

Work began during the summer and will conclude later in October.

The signal work at Deerbrook Street was delayed for several weeks as electric crews from Kansas City traveled to Texas and Florida to assist with the recovery from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

