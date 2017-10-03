Experts find value in parents talking to kids after Sunday's mass shooting

Experts say it is normal to experience second-hand trauma and want to remind parents to make sure they are okay before helping their children. (AP)

The flags at St. Luke’s Hospital’s Crittenton Children’s Center are flying at half-staff for the victims of Sunday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Experts say parents should not waste time in talking with their children about the tragedy.

“Saying the adults have talked about this, we have a plan and this is what our family is going to do. We’re going to meet at this place or have a number they can call if they get separated from us,” said Amanda Davis, Director of Intake Services at Crittenton Children’s Center.

Davis says parents who explain the family emergency plan to their kids, help them feel safe. She says it’s also important to monitor the information they’re getting.

She advised parents to make sure what their children are learning is factual and to be there if the kids have any questions.

Parents are also advised to look out for a change in their child’s eating habits, sleep schedule or if they develop sudden fears. They are asked to keep track of these things and if they continue for more than a week, to seek professional help.

The center says family should be made a priority during emotional events, like the attack in Las Vegas.

“It’s really important to do things with your family,” Davis said. “So, do your family night, do your game night, do the same activities you would usually do to feel safe and loved as a family. They’re more important during these times than any others.”

