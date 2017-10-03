Retired Kansas City, KS detective accused of sex abuse, corruption

The defense team says they correctly solved the crime, proved their client is innocent and found a staggering pattern of sex abuse by Detective Roger Golubski. (KCKPD)

The mother of a man, who claims he’s innocent, says her son was targeted because she turned down sexual extortion by the lead detective in the case.

Rosie McIntyre’s stunning allegations are already on file at the Wyandotte County Courthouse in her sworn affidavit:

“I have often wondered if my failure to comply with Golubski’s demands for additional sexual favors caused him to dislike me and my family. I do believe that if I had complied with his request for me to become his 'woman,' that my son would likely not be in prison today," McIntyre said.

It’s a bombshell that will soon be released in court.

Rosie McIntyre will testify as part of the defense team’s arguments that Lamonte McIntyre is innocent. They say his wrongful conviction is more than a case of sloppy police work. They claim if you dig deeper, you’ll find corruption and a vendetta.

“There is a great deal of evidence that raises question about the integrity and direction of the police investigation,” attorney Cheryl Pilate said.

The defense team says they correctly solved the crime, proved their client is innocent and found a staggering pattern of sex abuse by Detective Roger Golubski.

Golubski worked for the Kansas City, KS Police Department for 35 years. He retired seven years ago. He declined to speak with KCTV5 News about the allegations and referred all questions to his criminal defense attorney.

KCTV5 reached out to Paul Morrison through email and by phone and never had a response.

Current Police Chief Terry Zeigler sat down with the KCTV5 investigation team to express his support that an outside agency should investigate Golubski.

“I think somebody should take a look at the entire homicide file, the entire case file. The allegations against Golubski, it all needs to be looked at. The KCKPD is not in a position to do that. It needs to be someone like the KBI or the FBI,” Zeigler said.

Sex abuse allegations

Rosie McIntyre says her abuse happened in the late 80s. She was parked near a nightclub with her boyfriend when Golubski showed up.

She says Golubski threatened to arrest them but then offered a solution that sickened her. She was told to come to office late at night.

“This was a forced act and I submitted only because I was afraid that Golubski would arrest my boyfriend or me,” Rosie McIntyre said.

She writes in her affidavit that she was “stunned,” “terrified” and “powerless.”

She claims another officer walked in a witnessed what was happening but quickly left the office and shut the door.

“They knew it because they opened the door and then shut it! Who's gonna believe me? Nobody cared so what did it matter?” she said.

Rosie McIntyre says she tried to report it to KCPD. She says Golubski offered her his support and protection if she continued to submit. She says she moved and changed her phone number to finally get away from the detective.

Affidavits from multiple accusers

Rosie McIntyre’s allegations are echoed by other accusers.

The following statements are mostly from poor black women who say they were powerless to stop him. KCTV5 is not including names because many of the statements are from people who view themselves as victims of sexual assault.

“Golubski was so powerful that I don’t think some of us would have felt comfortable saying “no” or turning down his requests for sexual favors.”

“Detective Golubski would pull them over, take cash from the man and get sex from the woman. Golubski’s badge gave him leverage over people to get what/ he wanted.”

“When Golubski or any other officers came to the Bottoms, we knew we had a choice of providing sexual services or getting arrested.”

“If you did not provide what he wanted (oral sex) then he took you to jail. That was simply understood.”

“He was viewed throughout the community as a “dirty cop” and people avoided him whenever possible.”

“We all knew he could do anything to anyone and people frequently said he would “put a case” on those he wanted to target.”

These shocking allegations are backed up by law enforcement including a retired FBI agent who says he investigated Golubski but blamed “the blue code of silence.”

He writes in his affidavit “the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department (KCKPD) tended to protect the wrongdoers.”

“These women complied with his demands because they knew they would be arrested if they said no.” that retired agent concludes.

A former KCK police officer provided an affidavit that offered insight into Golubski’s power. She says he was consistently promoted even though his troubling behavior was common knowledge. Golubski was a captain when he retired.

“Golubski was part of the 'in' group at the department, and he never seemed to suffer any repercussions for his activities. Golubski was perceived as untouchable.”

Seven-year investigation

The defense team has been digging in the Lamonte McIntyre case for more than seven years.

They have the support of two different Innocence Projects. They are currently backed by the Midwest Innocence Project in Kansas City.

The investigation was first launched by Centurion Ministries out of Princeton, NJ. Together, those organizations had the resources to support a huge investigation that cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

One investigator is a retired police detective who says he just wanted to solve a murder but kept hearing the same allegation over and over.

“To me that's a clue when different people from different backgrounds from different parts of town say that they are having the same instances about the police happening to them and listing the same police officers. That's the whole credibility on witness statements,” Michael Bussell said.

Bussell says his investigation revealed a troubling lack of physical evidence that ties Lamonte McIntyre to the crime. He says Lamonte McIntyre has an alibi, and he didn’t even know the two murder victims. Bussell says the case lacks motive. He points out Golubski solved the crime in less than six hours.

“I've spent longer time on cases that involved shoplifting than a double homicide,” Bussell said.

Bussell and other investigators question the lineup Golubski showed to eyewitnesses.

Only five photos were included when normal police procedure is to use six. And three of the five people are related to Rosie McIntyre. Two of her sons and her nephew were all in the same lineup.

“I really believe based on the evidence, he didn't do that. I really believe that,” said Bussell.

KCK police chief supports independent investigation into allegations

Police Chief Terry Zeigler says he supports an independent investigation into Golubski’s behaviors and actions.

“I think with as many affidavits as they got, someone should probably take a look at that to figure out what happened or what was going on. I don't know how any police officer could look at it any other way and come up with any other conclusion then yeah someone probably needs to take a look at this,” said Zeigler.

Zeigler says he worked with Golubski on a professional level in homicide but denied every hearing any troubling allegations.

He sat down with KCTV5 News to review all the allegations coming to light to show the community he is transparent and his department will not tolerate abusive or improper behavior.

“This isn't something I want to run from. I don't know what happened then. but I know where we are now as an agency. And that's what I want people to know. That's why was willing to sit down tonight and talk to you because I'm not afraid of it. I want to keep this community’s trust and confidence in this department,” said Zeigler

You can watch the chief’s entire raw interview here:

KCTV5 reached out to the prosecutor’s office who declined to comment on our report.

We will be following up with agencies to see who will investigate these allegations of corruption and abuse. Our investigative team is working on additional reports that explore allegations that Golubski worked with drug dealers.

Lamonte McIntyre’s innocence hearing heads to court later this month.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.