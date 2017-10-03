Kansas City man charged with stabbing grandson after doughnut argument

A 67-year-old Kansas City man has been charged with stabbing his 12-year-old grandson in the arm after an argument over a doughnut.

Jose D. Ortega faces first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action charges.

According to court records, Raytown police responded early Tuesday to the 7900 block of Hunter Avenue and found the 12-year-old victim, who had run to a neighbor's house after he was stabbed. He was taken to Children's Mercy Hospital for treatment.

Neighbors say the young boy ran from house to house ringing doorbells and beating on doors, trying to get away from his grandfather until someone finally let him inside.

“I got up, opened the door, and I saw a boy on my porch holding his right arm saying that his grandpa tried to kill him," said Dana Payne.

The victim said his grandfather had stabbed him. Police found a knife with a 10-inch blade and apparent blood on it near the driveway of the victim's home nearby.

Ortega told police he stabbed the boy after they argued over a doughnut. He said he "snapped" and he knew it was wrong. He expressed remorse.

Video from a neighbor’s home security camera shows the young boy running from his house and someone leaving the house after him.

“It just started over something stupid he said, and he just kept going, 'I don’t know why he’s trying to kill me. I don’t know why he did it. I don’t know what I did,'” Payne said.

Payne says she brought the frightened boy inside, wrapped his arm and called the police while her daughter comforted him.

“I was just letting him know you’re OK, you’re going to be fine. Then he asked me if I would ride to the hospital with him," Courtney Payne said.

The boy's grandfather left the scene before police showed up. Surveillance video shows police arresting the man as he returned to the house just before 10:30 a.m.

Courtney Payne and her mom are thankful they were home when the young boy needed help.

“To know that I was able to get him, we were able to get him the help he needed is a nice relief off my shoulders," she said.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the stabbing is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

