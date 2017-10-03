Kansas City grandfather, 67, charged with stabbing grandson in Raytown

Police are searching for a suspect after a 12-year-old was stabbed by a family member on Tuesday. (Submitted)

Police say a 12-year-old was stabbed by a family member on Tuesday.

Jose Ortega, 67, has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in connection to the stabbing.

Neighbors say the young boy ran from house to house ringing doorbells and beating on doors, trying to get away from his grandfather until someone finally let him inside.

“I got up, opened the door, and I saw a boy on my porch holding his right arm saying that his grandpa tried to kill him," said Dana Payne.

Payne says it all happened about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday as the 12-year-old was getting ready for school.

Video from a neighbor’s home security camera shows the young boy running from his house and someone leaving the house after him.

“It just started over something stupid he said, and he just kept going, 'I don’t know why he’s trying to kill me. I don’t know why he did it. I don’t know what I did,'” Payne said.

Payne says she brought the frightened boy inside, wrapped his arm and called the police while her daughter comforted him.

“I was just letting him know you’re OK, you’re going to be fine. Then he asked me if I would ride to the hospital with him," Courtney Payne said.

The boy's grandfather left the scene before police showed up.

Surveillance video shows police arresting the man as he returned to the house just before 10:30 a.m.

Courtney Payne and her mom are thankful they were home when the young boy needed help.

“To know that I was able to get him, we were able to get him the help he needed is a nice relief off my shoulders," she said.

The 12-year-old was taken to an area hospital. He is expected to be OK.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the stabbing is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.