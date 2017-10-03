12-year-old boy hospitalized after being stabbed by family membe - KCTV5

12-year-old boy hospitalized after being stabbed by family member in Raytown

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
The boy was taken to an area hospital and is in serious condition. (KCTV5)
RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -

Police are searching for a suspect after a 12-year-old was stabbed by a family member on Tuesday.

It happened at about 7:15 a.m. at a home in the 7900 block of Hunter.

When officers arrived, they found the boy suffering from a stabbing injury.

The suspect was not at the home when officers arrived.

The boy was taken to an area hospital and is in serious condition.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the stabbing is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

