12-year-old boy hospitalized after being stabbed by family member in Raytown

Two are dead following a fatal wreck in Kansas City, KS. The wreck happened in the area of North 94th Street and Parallel Parkway in KCK. The area is just east of I-435 and west of Providence Medical Center. Police say it started as a pursuit. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for the latest. Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.More >
Two are dead following a fatal wreck in Kansas City, KS. The wreck happened in the area of North 94th Street and Parallel Parkway in KCK. The area is just east of I-435 and west of Providence Medical Center. Police say it started as a pursuit. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for the latest. Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.More >
A Colorado woman said she was assaulted outside a movie theater after she asked a group of teens to be quiet.More >
A Colorado woman said she was assaulted outside a movie theater after she asked a group of teens to be quiet.More >
Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.More >
Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.More >
A Miami County man has been sentenced to six months in federal prison for robbing a bank in Overland Park.More >
A Miami County man has been sentenced to six months in federal prison for robbing a bank in Overland Park.More >
Herpes has been around a long time, to say the least.More >
Herpes has been around a long time, to say the least.More >
A Michigan mother could go to jail this week if she refuses a court order to vaccinate her 9-year-old son.More >
A Michigan mother could go to jail this week if she refuses a court order to vaccinate her 9-year-old son.More >
Tom Petty, the rocker best known as the frontman of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, is dead at 66.More >
Tom Petty, the rocker best known as the frontman of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, is dead at 66.More >
Kansas State marching band members were forced to stop playing the "Wabash Cannonball" before the Wildcats took on Baylor because the pregame tradition had become the background music to an obscene chant.More >
Kansas State marching band members were forced to stop playing the "Wabash Cannonball" before the Wildcats took on Baylor because the pregame tradition had become the background music to an obscene chant.More >
Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.More >
Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.More >
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher was active for Monday night's game against the Washington Redskins after he was questionable with a back injury that caused him to miss a pair of practices. The Chiefs were without linebacker Dee Ford, who had been ruled out with a back injury, and center Mitch Morse, who missed his second straight game with a foot sprain. The Redskins listed six players as questionable and all were ...More >
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher was active for Monday night's game against the Washington Redskins after he was questionable with a back injury that caused him to miss a pair of practices. The Chiefs were without linebacker Dee Ford, who had been ruled out with a back injury, and center Mitch Morse, who missed his second straight game with a foot sprain. The Redskins listed six players as questionable and all were ...More >