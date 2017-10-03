Kansas State band halts song after vulgar chant breaks out - KCTV5

Kansas State band halts song after vulgar chant breaks out

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
he Kansas State Collegian reports that some student fans started chanting an expletive Saturday and the initials of another rival, the University of Kansas. (KCTV5) he Kansas State Collegian reports that some student fans started chanting an expletive Saturday and the initials of another rival, the University of Kansas. (KCTV5)
MANHATTAN, KS (AP) -

Kansas State marching band members were forced to stop playing the "Wabash Cannonball" before the Wildcats took on Baylor because the pregame tradition had become the background music to an obscene chant.

The Kansas State Collegian reports that some student fans started chanting an expletive Saturday and the initials of another rival, the University of Kansas.

After Band director Frank Tracz cut the song short, the school played a pre-recorded message on the video board of head football coach Bill Snyder. He asked students to not disrespect the Wabash tradition with a "vulgar chant."

Tracz blamed "immature and irresponsible" youths, saying they were ruining "what so many people have spent so many years building." The song became a tradition when a 1968 fire destroyed the rest of the sheet music.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.