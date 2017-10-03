How to help: Donations pour in after mass shooting rocks Las Vegas

Officials in Las Vegas stressed the importance of giving and also encouraged people to visit area blood banks to assist those injured in the attack. (CNN)

As the city of Las Vegas works toward recovery, many around the world are searching for ways to help.

The city was rocked by a mass shooting on Sunday evening that took the lives of at least 59 people and injured more than 527.

Financial support has poured in, as donors set up a GoFundMe account and raised $2.9 million of the $3.5 million goal within 20 hours of the shooting.

Officials in Las Vegas stressed the importance of giving and also encouraged people to visit area blood banks to assist those injured in the attack.

Lines were long Monday as many made their way to the cities blood banks.

So many people donated blood on Monday that are police say they already have enough for the foreseeable future.

Now, the focus is on helping victims pay for their hospital visits and to help families cover the funeral expenses of loved ones.

An online National Compassion Fund has been started. One-hundred-percent of the donated money will go to those affected by the attack.

