FOURTH QUARTER: Chiefs 20, Redskins 17

FIRST QUARTER

Quarterback Kirk Cousins found Terrelle Pryor Sr from 44 yards out to give Washington an early lead. (Redskins 7, Chiefs 0)

Washington extends the lead with a 19-yard field goal. (Redskins 10, Chiefs 0)

SECOND QUARTER

Alex Smith and Travis Kelce connect on a 17-yard touchdown to get Kansas City back in the game. (Redskins 10, Chiefs 7)

THIRD QUARTER

Aided by some big plays through the air and some dumb penalties by the Redskins, Smith capped off Kansas City's opening half drive to give the Chiefs their first lead. (Chiefs 14, Redskins 10)

Kirk Cousins connects on a touchdown pass to Ryan Grant to give Washington the lead. (Redskins 17, Chiefs 14)

The Chiefs respond with a field goal to tie the game. (Chiefs 17, Redskins 17)

FOURTH QUARTER

Harrison Butker kicks Kansas City back into the lead. (Chiefs 20, Redskins 17)

----

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher was active for Monday night's game against the Washington Redskins after he was questionable with a back injury that caused him to miss a pair of practices.

The Chiefs were without linebacker Dee Ford, who had been ruled out with a back injury, and center Mitch Morse, who missed his second straight game with a foot sprain.

The Redskins listed six players as questionable and all were active Monday night.

Running back Rob Kelley was back after missing last week's game with a rib injury, and tight end Jordan Reed returned from a sternum injuries.

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder and safety D.J. Swearinger have been dealing with hamstring trouble, linebacker Mason Foster has been slowed by a shoulder injury and backup Will Compton has been dealing with a sore ankle.

