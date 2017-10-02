Man charged in deadly wreck that killed 2 in KCK

The wreck happened in the area of North 94th Street and Parallel Parkway in KCK. (KCTV5)

A man has been charged with connection to a fatal wreck that killed two in KCK this week.

The wreck happened Monday evening in the area of North 94th Street and Parallel Parkway in KCK.

Zackery Smith has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of felony interference with law enforcement and one count of eluding a police officer.

The wreck happened near Providence Medical Center.

Amber Bledsoe, 22, and Jason Edwards, 27, were killed.

Smith, 20, was injured in the wreck.

Police say it started as a pursuit.

