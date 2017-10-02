Man charged in deadly wreck that killed 2 in KCK - KCTV5

Man charged in deadly wreck that killed 2 in KCK

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
Connect
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
Connect
The wreck happened in the area of North 94th Street and Parallel Parkway in KCK. (KCTV5) The wreck happened in the area of North 94th Street and Parallel Parkway in KCK. (KCTV5)
Wyandotte County District Attorney Wyandotte County District Attorney
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

A man has been charged with connection to a fatal wreck that killed two in KCK this week. 

The wreck happened Monday evening in the area of North 94th Street and Parallel Parkway in KCK. 

Zackery Smith has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of felony interference with law enforcement and one count of eluding a police officer. 

The wreck happened near Providence Medical Center. 

Amber Bledsoe, 22, and Jason Edwards, 27, were killed.

Smith, 20, was injured in the wreck. 

Police say it started as a pursuit. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.