2 identified from deadly crash in KCK

Two are dead following a fatal wreck in Kansas City, KS.

The wreck happened in the area of North 94th Street and Parallel Parkway in KCK.

The area is just east of I-435 and west of Providence Medical Center.

Amber Bledsoe, 22, and Jason Edwards, 27, were killed. Zackery Smith, 20, was injured in the wreck.

Police say it started as a pursuit.

