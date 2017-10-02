2 dead following crash, pursuit in KCK - KCTV5

2 dead following crash, pursuit in KCK

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
The wreck happened in the area of North 94th Street and Parallel Parkway in KCK. (KCTV5) The wreck happened in the area of North 94th Street and Parallel Parkway in KCK. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Two are dead following a fatal wreck in Kansas City, KS. 

The wreck happened in the area of North 94th Street and Parallel Parkway in KCK. 

The area is just east of I-435 and west of Providence Medical Center. 

Police say it started as a pursuit. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for the latest. 

