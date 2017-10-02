Local child psychiatrist offers tips on talking to your children following mass shooting

Tom Petty, the rocker best known as the frontman of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, is dead at 66.More >
Two Texas teenagers were kicked off their local football team for protesting during the national anthem prior to a Friday night game.More >
Lawrence police are investigating a shooting that has left three people dead.More >
At least two people were killed and dozens wounded during a shooting at an outdoor music festival on the Las Vegas Strip late Sunday. Click here to read the full story.More >
Country music star Jason Aldean was performing at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when the gunman apparently used a hammer-like device to smash out windows in his room and opened fire.More >
The Islamic State has claimed the Las Vegas shooting, but without showing any evidence, according to The Associated Press. The IS says the shooter, Stephen Paddock, converted to Islam months ago.More >
Students at Lee's Summit North High School were sent home early on Friday after another student tragically took her own life in a second-floor bathroom.More >
