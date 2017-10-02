Second man charged in Friday's fatal I-70 shooting in Independence

A second man has been charged in the fatal I-70 shooting in Independence that happened on Friday.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor, 18-year-old Donovan L. James from Kansas City faces charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action.

According to court records, Independence police responded on Friday to a reported shooting near Noland Road and Interstate 70 in Independence, after an officer heard gunshots.

A driver alerted them to which vehicle was involved.

Later, reports at a nearby QuikTrip alerted police that a man named Phillip Anderson had been shot and had died.

Witnesses told police that the victim and a defendant had exchanged words at a nearby gas station before shots were fired between the vehicles.

James leaned out the back of a passenger window and shot at the other vehicle, witnesses told police.

James admitted he fired shots near I-70 and Noland Road.

A co-defendant was charged over the weekend.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $200,000 cash.

Previous coverage:

Pleasant Hill man charged in Friday's fatal shooting on I-70 in Independence

Independence police investigating homicide after body was found at QuikTrip

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.