Eyes on Arrowhead Stadium and security following shooting in Las Vegas

After Sunday's deadly shooting where a gunman took aim at a large crowd, security will be top of mind at Arrowhead Stadium for Monday night's Kansas City Chiefs game.

During Chiefs games, Kansas City police officers are patrolling in uniform and undercover.

Canine officers are also at the stadium sweeping the area for any concerns.

A spokesperson for the police department says their protocols and procedures are always changing to adapt to any safety concerns.

When it comes to attending a large event, police urge everyone to remain aware of your surroundings and if you see something say something.

"The men and women of the KCPD are forever vigilant," said Sgt. Kari Thompson. "We are always on the ready, always trained. We are ready for any type of event of this sort. We want our city and our nation to be safe and that is why we took the oath to serve and protect and that is what we’re here to do."

The NFL changed their policies to only allow clear bags or very small clutch bags instead of large purses or or backpacks.

