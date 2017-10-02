Local firearms expert talks about rifle conversions after mass shooting

(AP Photo/John Locher). A police officer takes cover behind a police vehicle during a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas.

The rapid sound of the gunfire in last night's shooting has led many to conclude the gunman was using a fully-automatic weapon.

However, those are tough to get. Many people wonder if the weapon was modified.

KCTV5 News sought out a firearms expert to learn how easy it is to convert a rifle.

The expert we spoke with said it’s actually rather difficult to convert a weapon to where it works well and fires round after round. You really need to have knowledge and the right machine to do that

However, there is a modification called a slide shooter that’s available on the internet. It makes a semi-automatic weapon shoot incredibly fast.

It basically converts the stock of a rifle. Once you do that, you pull the trigger one time and the weapon slides and fires time and time again until the ammunition is gone or you release your finger.

It’s what many experts have speculated was used in Las Vegas, but not gunsmith Don Pind.

When asked if that’s what he heard this morning he said, “No. Too consistent. I have a couple of guys I shoot competition with. Had to be full automatic.”

The slide shooters, which can go by different names, were popular years ago. They appeared to be a perfect workaround to gun laws that banned automatic weapons.

“I’ve installed hundreds of them,” Pind said.

Pind said they are time-consuming to load and sensitive to use. Rifles are easily jammed. So, he doesn’t even sell them anymore.

Pind said it’s possible to covert weapons, but to rebuild a rifle that can smoothly shoot hundreds of times takes incredible skill.

“If it was converted, it had to be a great machinist or a good gunsmith to do that,” Pind said.

It is legal to own a machine gun, but many people don’t realize that

“The law we have today, you can own a machine gun bought prior to 1986,” Pind explained.

You have to fill out paperwork and pay $200. The process to legally transfer a machine gun into your possession takes almost a year.

Everyone at the Show Me Shooters shop believes that what is eventually revealed about the shooter and his weapon will affect the gun debate.

They aren’t focused on the weapon, however. They feel the focus needs to be on the shooter.

