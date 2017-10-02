Kansas Citian who ministers in Las Vegas saw gunshots come from Mandalay Bay window

This picture of Reverend Scott Wilson was taken the night of the shooting. (Submitted to KCTV5)

A Kansas City native who is now a minister in Las Vegas was about to perform a wedding across the street from the concert when a gunman opened fire and killed more than 50 people.

Reverend Scott Wilson, was getting ready for a ceremony when he heard unusual noises coming from the concert across the street.

“People just started screaming,” he recalled. “I mean, it was panic like I’ve never heard before, like, in my life. Ever.”

Reverend Wilson said he then saw a stampede of people headed in every direction, trying to find a way to leave the concert.

He and the couple he was with ran toward some cars and took cover. That’s when he spotted where the shots were coming from.

“You could see when the gun was firing,” he said, “The glow of the barrel.”

Reverend Wilson went to the hospital following the shooting, praying with survivors and consoling those who were still panicking.

He said this is the time to unite, set the hate aside, and turn to each other.

“Say hello to your neighbor,” he said. “Say hello to a stranger. Quit hating each other.”

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.