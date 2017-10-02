Kansas City police officers attended Las Vegas concert where shooting happened

Kansas City Fraternal order of Police President Brad Lemon said between six to eight Kansas City police officers were at the Las Vegas concert where a mass shooting happened.

At least 58 people died in the shooting and over 500 injuries were reported.

No Kansas City police officer was injured in the shooting, according to Lemon.

Three off-duty police officers from other departments across the country were killed in the shooting.

Two other off-duty officers were wounded.

