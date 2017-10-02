Kansas court says hike in school aid not enough

The Kansas Supreme Court has ruled that legislators did not increase spending on public schools enough this year and ordered a bigger increase.

The high court on Monday rejected the state's arguments that a new law phasing in a $293 million increase in funding over two years was enough to provide a suitable education for every child. The state is projected to spend about $4.3 billion on aid to its 286 school districts during the 2018-19 school year under the new law.

The court ruled in a lawsuit filed in 2010 by four school districts and told lawmakers to write a new school funding law before July 2018.

The districts argued that the increase approved by lawmakers was at least $600 million short of what was necessary.

We are looking at the decision and will have further comment upon full review. #ksleg — Sam Brownback (@govsambrownback) October 2, 2017

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.