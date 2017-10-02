Man sentenced to 6 months in prison for robbing Overland Park bank

A Miami County man has been sentenced to six months in federal prison for robbing a bank in Overland Park.

According to Attorney Tom Beall, he will also serve two years on supervised release, which will include six months of home confinement.

Paul A. Sundquist, a 30-year-old from Louisburg, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery.

In his plea, he admitted that on Sept. 19, 2016, he robbed the Stanley Bank at 7835 W. 151st.

Sundquist showed a clerk a note demanding money before receiving the cash and running away from the bank.

A bystander got a partial tag number on Sundquist’s pickup truck, but Sundquist was monitoring police radio traffic on his cell phone. So, when he heard police had his tag number, he called 911 and surrendered.

