Kansas Citian on the Las Vegas Strip at time of shooting recalls experience

Kansas Citian Jason Seehusan was in the Cosmopolitan, a few blocks away from Mandalay Bay, when the mass shooting happened in Las Vegas.

“So, we were up in our hotel room and literally just saw 10 to 12 cop cars heading south on the strip, and you don’t normally see that so we figured something was wrong,” he said.

You could hear the faint sound of sirens from 31 floors up. On the ground, it was complete chaos.

“It was definitely scary,” Seehusan said.

Seehusan’s hotel room was facing north, away from Mandalay Bay, but he said he could still hear what he thinks were gunshots.

“We did hear some, what we thought at first were just the fountains at the Bellagio, but I think they were definitely some shots,” he said.

He then saw cop cars pull up to surrounding hotels -- the Bellagio, Paris, and the Flamingo -- to block off the entrances.

That’s when he and his friends decided to stay put.

“They have a speaker system in the rooms, and so they came out and said this hotel is safe, but they were restricting access in and out,” he recalled.

He said Sunday night was like any other night on the strip: busy.

The three-day music festival brought in more than 22,000 people.

When he spoke to KCTV5 News, Seehusan hadn’t stepped outside yet, but said the mood definitely won’t be the same.

“I think there’s still going to be a lot of shock,” he said. “I think people are still trying to figure out what happened and a motive why.”

Now, Seehusan is back in Kansas City. He said the security in the airport was tight.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.