Kansas City area tweets condolences to those impacted by Las Vegas mass shooting

At least 515 people were injured in the shooting. (AP)

A gunman perched on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas casino unleashed a hail of bullets on an outdoor country music festival below, killing at least 58 people as tens of thousands of concertgoers screamed and ran for their lives, officials said Monday.

It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

As families and friends search for missing loved ones and authorities work to put together the details of the tragic attack, many in the Kansas City area, and around the country, are using social media to send their love and condolences to those impacted.

President Donald Trump shared his thoughts on Twitter early Monday morning.

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

The governors of both Missouri and Kansas also issued statements in response to the attack.

Several other political officials in each state issued statements about the attack.

Multiple police departments shared their love with those impacted by the tragedy.

Our condolences to the City of Las Vegas. We are praying for your great city.#LasVegas #PRAYERSFORVEGAS pic.twitter.com/vg2tLJKKAR — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) October 2, 2017

Our hearts and thoughts are with you Vegas. pic.twitter.com/iKo0TO1mOw — Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) October 2, 2017

The Kansas City Chiefs and some of their players sent their love to those affected by the shooting.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and all those affected by the tragedy in Las Vegas. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 2, 2017

Prayers for Las Vegas ???????? — Albert Wilson II (@iThinkIsee12) October 2, 2017

The Kansas City Royals also sent their condolences.

We send our condolences to all those affected by last night’s tragedy. Our thoughts are with you, Las Vegas. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) October 2, 2017

Several officials in the Las Vegas area say blood donations are a primary need.

Those trying to locate family and friends who are in the area are asked to call 1-866-535-5654.

