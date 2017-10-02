Kansas City area tweets condolences to those impacted by Las Veg - KCTV5

Kansas City area tweets condolences to those impacted by Las Vegas mass shooting

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
A gunman perched on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas casino unleashed a hail of bullets on an outdoor country music festival below, killing at least 58 people. (CNN) A gunman perched on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas casino unleashed a hail of bullets on an outdoor country music festival below, killing at least 58 people. (CNN)
At least 515 people were injured in the shooting. (AP) At least 515 people were injured in the shooting. (AP)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

As families and friends search for missing loved ones and authorities work to put together the details of the tragic attack, many in the Kansas City area, and around the country, are using social media to send their love and condolences to those impacted.

President Donald Trump shared his thoughts on Twitter early Monday morning.

The governors of both Missouri and Kansas also issued statements in response to the attack.

Several other political officials in each state issued statements about the attack.

Multiple police departments shared their love with those impacted by the tragedy.

The Kansas City Chiefs and some of their players sent their love to those affected by the shooting.

The Kansas City Royals also sent their condolences.

Several officials in the Las Vegas area say blood donations are a primary need.

Those trying to locate family and friends who are in the area are asked to call 1-866-535-5654.

Latest details: Sniper in high-rise hotel kills at least 58 in Las Vegas, injures more than 500

