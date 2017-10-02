Kansas City Fraternal Order of Police reacts to mass shooting in Las Vegas

The Kansas City Fraternal Order of Police is reacting to the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

No police department in the U.S. has ever had to respond to a shooting as large as that one. It’s an unimaginable situation and that sentiment has been echoed by many, even our local Fraternal Order of Police.

Fraternal Order of Police President Brad Lemon said the worst part of it all is knowing such a tragedy is bound to happen again.

He also said it hits too close to home because Las Vegas police officers were in the crowd.

“There were actually off-duty officers shot last night,” he said. “This is more than just a horrible and tragic event for us.”

“The men and women that rushed into that blindly to figure out how to stop it, the men and women that were there and got shot, the things that people see,” said Lemon. “I mean, I can’t even imagine what they saw and I can’t even imagine what they went through last night.”

He credits the police departments, firefighters, and EMTs that rushed to the scene and prevented any further loss of life.

President Trump also gave police credit for the swift work in unimaginable circumstances during his address to the nation earlier today.

“The speed with which they acted is miraculous and prevented further loss of life,” Trump said. “To have found the shooter so quickly after the first shots were fired, is something for which we will always be thankful and grateful. It shows what true professionalism is all about.”

President Trump also credited the FBI and Department of Homeland Security as they continue their investigation.

