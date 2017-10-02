Leawood police looking for suspect who burglarized 2 businesses - KCTV5

Leawood police looking for suspect who burglarized 2 businesses in September

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Pictures of the suspect. (Leawood Police/KCTV) Pictures of the suspect. (Leawood Police/KCTV)
LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) -

The Leawood Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in connection with the burglary of two businesses on Sept. 7.

On Sept. 8, the police were told about two business burglaries that had taken place overnight in the office building at 8900 State Line Road.

A review of the building’s surveillance video showed that, on the evening of Sept. 7 after business hours, the suspect entered the building empty-handed and went into a stairwell.

About 40 minutes later, the suspect left the building carrying property that matched the description of items stolen.

The suspect is described as a black man with a bald head and a medium build. He was wearing a “#23 Surtain” Chiefs jersey, blue jeans, red tennis shoes, and glasses.

If you are able to identify this suspect, please contact Detective Jason Ahring by calling 913-663-9312 or sending an email to jasona@leawood.org. 

