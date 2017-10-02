Cooper County Clerk pleads guilty in public corruption case

Cooper County Clerk Darryl Kempf has pleaded guilty to stealing, according to Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley.

Kempf was accused of leasing a 2014 Toyata Tundra on behalf of Cooper County using county funds. He then improperly used county funds to pay off the reminder of the lease.

He also asked his deputy clerk to sign an affidavit saying the truck was being given to him and had the vehicle titled in his name at the Columbia license office. Because it was a gift, Kempf did not have to pay sales tax on the truck.

Under a plea agreement, Kempf was sentenced to six months in the Cooper County Jail. The sentence was suspended, and Kempf was placed on two years of court-supervised probation.

As a condition of probation, Kempf will pay restitution in the amount of $4,843.20 to Cooper County and $797.78 to the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Kempf also submitted his resignation, effective immediately, as part of the plea agreement.

“My Office has zero tolerance for Missourians who abuse their power,” Hawley said. “I promised to fight public corruption and that is just what I am doing.”

