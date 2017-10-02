Royals announce Eiland and Wakamatsu will not be retained

Lawrence police are investigating a shooting that has left three people dead.More >
Lawrence police are investigating a shooting that has left three people dead.More >
Two Texas teenagers were kicked off their local football team for protesting during the national anthem prior to a Friday night game.More >
Two Texas teenagers were kicked off their local football team for protesting during the national anthem prior to a Friday night game.More >
Police are investigating a mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday.More >
Police are investigating a mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday.More >
At least two people were killed and dozens wounded during a shooting at an outdoor music festival on the Las Vegas Strip late Sunday. Click here to read the full story.More >
At least two people were killed and dozens wounded during a shooting at an outdoor music festival on the Las Vegas Strip late Sunday. Click here to read the full story.More >
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >
Students at Lee's Summit North High School were sent home early on Friday after another student tragically took her own life in a second-floor bathroom.More >
Students at Lee's Summit North High School were sent home early on Friday after another student tragically took her own life in a second-floor bathroom.More >
The Islamic State has claimed the Las Vegas shooting, but without showing any evidence, according to The Associated Press. The IS says the shooter, Stephen Paddock, converted to Islam months ago.More >
The Islamic State has claimed the Las Vegas shooting, but without showing any evidence, according to The Associated Press. The IS says the shooter, Stephen Paddock, converted to Islam months ago.More >