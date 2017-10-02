Royals announce Eiland and Wakamatsu will not be retained - KCTV5

Royals announce Eiland and Wakamatsu will not be retained

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Eiland joined the Royals staff before the 2012 season. Wakamatsu was with the team since the 2014 season. (KCTV5) Eiland joined the Royals staff before the 2012 season. Wakamatsu was with the team since the 2014 season. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The Kansas City Royals announced Monday that pitching coach Dave Eiland and bench coach Don Wakamatsu will not have their contracts renewed for the 2018 season. 

“I want to personally thank both Don and Dave for the contributions they made to our success here, culminating with the World Series title in 2015,” said Dayton Moore, Royals’ Senior Vice President of Baseball Operations and General Manager.  “We are currently in the process of restructuring our Major League coaching staff and there will be nothing more to discuss at this time as we evaluate these important decisions.”

Eiland joined the Royals staff before the 2012 season. Wakamatsu was with the team since the 2014 season.

