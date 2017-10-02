KCP&L installs electric car charges in effort to grow downtown KC

Kansas City Power and Light spokesperson Jeff Beeson says building owners are now requesting the stations because people living in the area want them. (KCTV5)

Kansas City is now installing electric car chargers throughout downtown and the Crossroads Arts District.

Several have been installed throughout the metro.

The goal is to keep up with demand and try to get more people to move back downtown.

New chargers have recently been installed near 9th Street and McGee Street and also near Broadway and Southwest Boulevards.

Kansas City Power and Light spokesperson Jeff Beeson says building owners are now requesting the stations because people living in the area want them.

He says electric car users in our area have increased by more than 70-percent over the past year.

The city wants to stay a leader in the technology and making sure they are electric car friendly.

“In 2017, we're fasting growing in EV growth, beating cities like Denver, Vegas. Something's happening here in Kansas City and we're just proud to be a part of it,” Beeson said.

KCP&L has teamed up with some highway corridors in an effort to install stations on metro highways.

