Royals fans get one last memory from group that provided a lifetime’s worth

KANSAS CITY, MO (HOMERUNKC) – The beauty of sports lies within the memories they make. The moments they deliver to an entire fan base, an entire city.

Sports provides fans an opportunity to be a part of shared memories, all the good and all the bad, with others that have just as much invested in the moment as you do.

From 1986 to 2013, shared memories of any kind were hard to come by for Kansas City Royals fans.

No meaningful baseball games meant no heartbreak or disappointment, but also no real excitement, celebration or memories that would resonate for decades to come.

Now, as the 2017 MLB regular season officially wraps up, Royals fans have a set of shared memories that will last a lifetime.

Most of the core group of players that provided those moments, Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain and Alcides Escobar, took the Kauffman Stadium field for perhaps the final time on Sunday.

With each player set to hit free agency this winter, it was only right for the group to bring one last smile, and perhaps a tear, to the Royal faithful who came to say thanks.

Hosmer, who in many ways has been the face and vocal leader of the franchise during its greatest moments, took center stage yet again.

The 6’4 All-Star received the first, and loudest, ovation from the fans in the first inning, before promptly hitting his 25th home run of the season before anyone sat down.

But what made Sunday so special for Royals fans is the same thing that made all the recent memories so special.

It wasn’t just about Hosmer or the success of one player - it was about the success of the entire team, the entire core group of players.

When Hosmer, Moustakas, Cain and Escobar were all taken out of the game together, the team’s unity, connection and sense family was on full display.

It continued even after the final out was made, when the team took the field together for one final time, to watch some of their best team moments on the stadium scoreboard.

At the conclusion of the video, Hosmer, Moustakas and Escobar were far from the only ones with tears in their eyes.

It wasn’t the storybook World Series ending that Royals fans wanted, and it won’t even go down as a winning season.

But still, as fans from ages 3 to 93 exited the Truman Sports Complex gates, reflecting on their favorite memories from over the years, there was not much to be sad about.

This team created a whole new generation of baseball fans in Kansas City. While the Hosmer jersey or Moustakas poster may make its way to the attic in the future, the moments for everyone involved will last a lifetime.

These players gave Kansas City fans memories they’ll never forget.

Which is why Kansas City fans developed such a deep love for their Royals.

But what makes this group so special, was never more clear than when the tears rolled down Hosmer’s face.

This team loved Kansas City back.