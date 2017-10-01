Streetcar service suspended following incident at 10th, Main - KCTV5

Streetcar service suspended following incident at 10th, Main

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
Connect
(KCTV5) (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Kansas City Streetcar service has been suspended temporarily following an incident near 10th Street and Main.

There's no word of any injuries at this time. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.