VIDEO: Hosmer, Cain, Moustakas and Escobar exit field to standing ovation

An emotional weekend at Kauffman Stadium became even more emotional on Sunday afternoon.

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost pulled Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Alcides Escobar and Lorenzo Cain early in what could be their final game in Kansas City.

Fans gave the four Royals a standing ovation as they left the field:

Ned Yost subs for Eric Hosmer, Lorenzo Cain, Mike Moustakas and Alcides Escobar - all four leave the field for the final time. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/dNDlKZkJ0T — Tom Martin (@TomKCTV5) October 1, 2017

