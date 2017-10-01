VIDEO: Hosmer, Cain, Moustakas and Escobar exit field to standin - KCTV5

VIDEO: Hosmer, Cain, Moustakas and Escobar exit field to standing ovation

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

An emotional weekend at Kauffman Stadium became even more emotional on Sunday afternoon. 

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost pulled Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Alcides Escobar and Lorenzo Cain early in what could be their final game in Kansas City. 

Fans gave the four Royals a standing ovation as they left the field: 

