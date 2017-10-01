1 killed, 3 injured in crash on Blue Parkway - KCTV5

1 killed, 3 injured in crash on Blue Parkway

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
The area where the crash happened. (Andrew Zimmerman/KCTV) The area where the crash happened. (Andrew Zimmerman/KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

One person was killed in a crash on Blue Parkway near Sni-A-Bar Road on Saturday night.

Police say that the crash happened at 9:17 p.m.

An investigation determined that it happened just east of Sni-A-Bar when a westbound Chevrolet pickup and an eastbound Toyota car hit each other head-on.

The driver of the Toyota, who was the only person in the car, died at the scene.

The driver and two passengers inside the Chevrolet were taken to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

