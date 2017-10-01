Teenage girl attacked on trail in Grandview

Police are investigating after a teenager was attacked on a trail in Grandview on Saturday night.

At 4 p.m., a 17-year-old girl was walking on a trail in the 13700 block of Byars Road when she was approached by three teenage boys.

The boys appeared to be a bit younger than her and one of them asked to use her cell phone.

She was then attacked from behind and knocked unconscious.

She was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries and has been released.

This crime is still being investigated. Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

The Grandview Police Department is increasing patrols on the trails, including foot and bike patrols. If you see anyone suspicious on the trail, you are asked to call 911 as soon as possible and give a description of the people and their location.

