Three dead following shooting in Lawrence

Lawrence police are investigating a shooting that has left three people dead.

Police officers on patrol say that they were heard multiple gunshots near 11th Avenue and Massachusetts Street.



Once they located the scene, they encountered a large crown and found several victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Five victims were located, three with fatal injuries. The other two victims were treated at local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Lawrence police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at (785) 832-7509, or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at (785) 843-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.