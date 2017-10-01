Three dead following shooting in Lawrence

A Pleasant Hill man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Friday on I-70 in Independence.More >
Students at Lee's Summit North High School were sent home early on Friday after another student tragically took her own life in a second-floor bathroom.More >
A man has died after having a medical emergency while Olathe police were trying to take him into custody.More >
One day after tragedy struck at Lee’s Summit North, the community came together with heavy hearts to remember a student who took her life.More >
The parents of a 12-year-old boy who says he was punched in the face are wondering why the man who allegedly assaulted their son isn’t in handcuffs.More >
Investigators say two inmates tried to force other inmates to pay them "rent" while inside the Platte County Jail.More >
An 18-year-old is struggling to recover after she was shot during a deadly argument at an Independence complex. Tamara Lloyd's daughter was shot in the side and remains in intensive care. Lloyd received the heartbreaking phone call after bullets were fired at the Hawthorne Place Apartments. “(It was) from the hospital saying we have your daughter. She is in ICU. She has been shot. I about passed out. I couldn't believe it.” Lloyd says her daughter has...More >
Independence police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday evening.More >
We've got enough data and anecdotes now to make an early call on whether President Donald Trump's fight over NFL players kneeling during the National Anthem was a political winner for him.More >
Williams-Sonoma is offering you the chance to work for them this holiday season and you don’t even have to get out of your pajamas.More >
