Police: Fight led to shooting that resulted in three deaths in Lawrence

Lawrence police are investigating a shooting that has left three people dead.

Police officers on patrol say that they were heard multiple gunshots near 11th Avenue and Massachusetts Street at 1:39 a.m. on Sunday.



Once they found the scene, they encountered a large crowd and found several victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Five victims were located, three of which had fatal injuries. The other two victims were treated at local hospitals for their non-life-threatening injuries.

The three people who died have been identified as 22-year-old Leah Elizabeth Brown from Shawnee, 20-year-old Colwin Lynn Henderson from Topeka, and 24-year-old Tremel Dupree Dean from Topeka. None of them were KU students.

Henderson's wife, Destiny Jackson, released the following statement to CBS-affiliate WIBW:

Colwin was the most down to earth person I've ever met. He would go out his way for any of his loved ones. He gave me the greatest gift I could ever ask for: our daughter who he adored and loved so deeply. He was just trying to be the best dad everyone knew he could be. Her first word was 'dada.' He was my bestest friend, my husband. This pain I would not wish upon anybody. I miss him so much! He had a smile that would light up the world. I would do anything to see him and that smile again! My promise to him is to make him proud and always remind our daughter of him, how much he loved her.

Investigators believe the shooting was not a drive-by shooting. The shooting stemmed from a fight between parties.

Lawrence police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 785-832-7509 or the Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at 785-843-TIPS.

If you witnessed any fights on Saturday night or Sunday morning in the area, it's encouraged to call police.

Massachusetts Street at 11th Street has been reopened for traffic. — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) October 1, 2017

