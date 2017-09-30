Pedestrian in stable condition after being struck by vehicle - KCTV5

Pedestrian in stable condition after being struck by vehicle

By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A pedestrian was transported to the hospital in stable condition after being struck by a vehicle Saturday afternoon.

At about 6:12 p.m., police were called to the 2900 block of Benton Plaza on the report of a pedestrian struck.

Driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with officers. 

