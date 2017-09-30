Pedestrian in stable condition after being struck by vehicle

Students at Lee's Summit North High School were sent home early on Friday after another student tragically took her own life in a second-floor bathroom.More >
Students at Lee's Summit North High School were sent home early on Friday after another student tragically took her own life in a second-floor bathroom.More >
A man has died after having a medical emergency while Olathe police were trying to take him into custody.More >
A man has died after having a medical emergency while Olathe police were trying to take him into custody.More >
Independence police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday evening.More >
Independence police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday evening.More >
Authorities say a 101-year-old suburban Boston woman died when a stovetop fire spread through her kitchen and ignited her clothing.More >
Authorities say a 101-year-old suburban Boston woman died when a stovetop fire spread through her kitchen and ignited her clothing.More >
An 18-year-old is struggling to recover after she was shot during a deadly argument at an Independence complex. Tamara Lloyd's daughter was shot in the side and remains in intensive care. Lloyd received the heartbreaking phone call after bullets were fired at the Hawthorne Place Apartments. “(It was) from the hospital saying we have your daughter. She is in ICU. She has been shot. I about passed out. I couldn't believe it.” Lloyd says her daughter has...More >
An 18-year-old is struggling to recover after she was shot during a deadly argument at an Independence complex. Tamara Lloyd's daughter was shot in the side and remains in intensive care. Lloyd received the heartbreaking phone call after bullets were fired at the Hawthorne Place Apartments. “(It was) from the hospital saying we have your daughter. She is in ICU. She has been shot. I about passed out. I couldn't believe it.” Lloyd says her daughter has...More >
A Kansas City man has been charged in an April 30 shooting that left an 18-year-old woman dead.More >
A Kansas City man has been charged in an April 30 shooting that left an 18-year-old woman dead.More >
We've got enough data and anecdotes now to make an early call on whether President Donald Trump's fight over NFL players kneeling during the National Anthem was a political winner for him.More >
We've got enough data and anecdotes now to make an early call on whether President Donald Trump's fight over NFL players kneeling during the National Anthem was a political winner for him.More >
Records show that a black man fatally shot by two police officers in Kansas' capital was months out of prison after serving time on burglary and illegal gun possession charges.More >
Records show that a black man fatally shot by two police officers in Kansas' capital was months out of prison after serving time on burglary and illegal gun possession charges.More >
A central Missouri teacher is dead and four students injured after their school bus was struck by a pickup truck.More >
A central Missouri teacher is dead and four students injured after their school bus was struck by a pickup truck.More >
Investigators say two inmates tried to force other inmates to pay them "rent" while inside the Platte County Jail.More >
Investigators say two inmates tried to force other inmates to pay them "rent" while inside the Platte County Jail.More >