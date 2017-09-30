Pleasant Hill man charged in Friday's fatal shooting on I-70 in Independence

Michael Dumas has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on I-70 in Independence. (Independence Police Department)

A Pleasant Hill man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Friday on I-70 in Independence.

Michael T. Dumas, 26, faces charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.

According to court records, witnesses said they saw a black vehicle and shots being fired from a black vehicle at a silver vehicle.

They said that the victim had also exchanged words at a nearby gas station with a man before the incident.

Dumas’ vehicle was found abandoned near the stadiums.

Witnesses said he was hiding in the woods near the stadiums after he said he had done something bad.

Prosecutors requested a bond of $250,000 cash.

Related story:

Independence police investigating homicide after body was found at QuikTrip

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.