Boil order advisory issued for Edgerton, MO

The city of Edgerton in Missouri is under a "boil order advisory" until further notice.

A post on the city's Facebook page said:

1. Boil water for 3 minutes prior to use. Use only water that has been boiled for drinking, diluting fruit juices, all other food preparation and brushing teeth. 2. Dispose of ice cubes and do not use from a household automatic ice maker. Remake ice cubes with water that has been boiled. 3. Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that containes 1 teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water. The Edgerton fire station has non potable water for flushing toilets. Bring you own containers. Please do not boil and try to drink the water we have put out it's not for consumption.

