Community comes together to remember Lee's Summit North student

Students put up a display along the fence to Bronco Stadium that said “#NorthStrong.” (KCTV)

One day after tragedy struck at Lee’s Summit North, the community came together with heavy hearts to remember a student who took her life on Friday.

Students, faculty, and families at Lee's Summit North are hurting.

On Friday night, the district postponed a football game until Saturday afternoon and held a candlelight ceremony.

Students put up a display along the fence to Bronco Stadium that said “#NorthStrong.”

Many wore purple on Saturday to mark National Suicide Prevention Month. They also released balloons and held a moment of silence for 17-year-old Gemesha A. Thomas before Saturday’s game.

One mother who said she knows Thomas’ family well said she has appreciated the school's handling of this tragedy.

“Love everyone,” said Nichole Mori. “Your friends and your neighbors. If you feel like someone's struggling, reach a hand out.”

A GoFundMe that was set up for Thomas’ family has raised more than $18,000.

A spokesperson for Thomas’ family told KCTV5 News off-camera that the high school student had been depressed for several years and receiving treatment.

Some students are planning another vigil and ceremony for this coming Friday night.

If you are struggling, The Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-TALK or 1-800-273-8255. The lifeline offers free and confidential emotional support. It is manned 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, year around. Those in need can also chat live with a counselor by visiting suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Previous coverage:

Lee’s Summit North student dies at hospital after shooting self at school

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.