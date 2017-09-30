2 Platte County Jail inmates make brutal attacks

Investigators say two inmates tried to force other inmates to pay them "rent" while inside the Platte County Jail.

When one inmate refused, he was brutally attacked.

That is just one of many crimes the men are accused of committing while already incarcerated.

While in jail facing serious charges, investigators said the men committed more crimes by assaulting another inmate and attacking correctional officers.

Police say Joshua Nesbitt shot a man in the head to rob him of a computer and PlayStation at an apartment off Hillcrest in October of 2015.

Nesbitt was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

While awaiting trial inside the Platte County Detention Center, investigators say Nesbitt and fellow inmate Jerrell Westmoreland beat an inmate who refused to pay them $25 a week.

They broke the victim's jaw.

Eric Zahnd, Platte County Prosecutor, said it was “an attempt to charge what they called ‘rent’ to live in the Platte County jail."

Nesbitt is also charged with fracturing a correctional officer's orbital bone, which is the bone around an eye socket.

"Both punched a jail guard, but on other incidents threw what we believe to be urine on jail guards," Zahnd said.

Westmoreland, who was originally booked for robbery, is also charged for breaking the Platte County inmate's jaw. In Clay County, he is charged and accused of punching two correctional officers in the face, destroying a Clay County jail camera, and hiding a metal screw in his hair.

“It's really important our jails are safe places,” Zahnd said. “Often times our correctional facilities are going to house dangerous people. We have to do everything we can to make those safe, both for jailers and also for other inmates.”

Nesbitt is still in the Platte County jail.

Westmoreland is currently booked in the Clay County jail awaiting a day in court for a list of charges.

