Man has medical emergency, dies after Olathe officers try taking him into custody

A man has died after having a medical emergency while Olathe police were trying to take him into custody.

On Saturday at 4:10 a.m., officers went to the 14500 block of West 138th Place in Olathe on a call about an armed disturbance.

When officers arrived, they saw a 34-year-old man who was agitated. He threatened the officers with a blunt object.

Officers struggled with the man and tried to take him into custody.

During that process, the man suffered a medical emergency.

Officers administered lifesaving techniques until medical personnel arrived.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

As part of standard procedures, the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Johnson County Multi-Jurisdictional Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

No other information is available at this time.

