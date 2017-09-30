Man has medical emergency, dies after Olathe officers try taking him into custody

Students at Lee's Summit North High School were sent home early on Friday after another student tragically took her own life in a second-floor bathroom.More >
Independence police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday evening.
Authorities say a 101-year-old suburban Boston woman died when a stovetop fire spread through her kitchen and ignited her clothing.
An 18-year-old is struggling to recover after she was shot during a deadly argument at an Independence complex. Tamara Lloyd's daughter was shot in the side and remains in intensive care. Lloyd received the heartbreaking phone call after bullets were fired at the Hawthorne Place Apartments. "(It was) from the hospital saying we have your daughter. She is in ICU. She has been shot. I about passed out. I couldn't believe it." Lloyd says her daughter has...
A Kansas City man has been charged in an April 30 shooting that left an 18-year-old woman dead.
A central Missouri teacher is dead and four students injured after their school bus was struck by a pickup truck.
Records show that a black man fatally shot by two police officers in Kansas' capital was months out of prison after serving time on burglary and illegal gun possession charges.
The trial date for the man charged for torching Jessica Runions' car has changed.
Four months ago, at a time when Kansas City was searching for its next police chief, a veteran officer made a passionate plea for help.
The authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a woman whose remains were found in August in a lake in Osage County.
