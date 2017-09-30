Firefighters battle early morning fire at KC furniture store

A furniture store at Truman Road and Montgall Avenue caught on fire this morning in Kansas City.

At 4:54 a.m., someone called about a fire at Furniture USA at 2626 E. Truman Road.

It was a multiple alarm fire, according to tweets from the Kansas City Fire Department. They said there was a total of 32 units on scene. Fifty firefighters battled the blaze.

They said two walls and the front of the structure collapsed.

No injuries were reported.

The fire did not spread to other businesses. Crews were spread across several blocks to keep other buildings from burning.

Some streets in the area around the fire were closed because they were covered with debris from the building.

"The easterly wind that we were fighting this morning had embers going for quite a few blocks, so we had two or three blocks to the west knocking embers down so we didn't have more buildings on fire," said KCFD Battalion Chief Clay Calvin.

Crews plan to remain at the scene for quite some time so they can put out hot spots.

"I think it's going to be quite a while," said Calvin. "We need to get dangerous buildings in there and a demo crew. We've got debris across Truman and Montgall."

Firefighters said the intersection could be closed through tomorrow due to the cleanup that needs to be done.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.