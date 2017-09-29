Independence police investigating homicide after body was found at QuikTrip

Independence police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday evening.

At about 9 p.m., police received a call of shots fired near I-70 and Noland Rd.

Police were also called to the QuikTrip at 40 Hwy. and Sterling Rd. where a body was found at the gas station.

Police do not have any information on a possible suspect.

If you have any information, call Independence Police at 816-325-7330.

Refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.