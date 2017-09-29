KC man charged in April homicide at Swope, Benton

A Kansas City man has been charged in an April 30 shooting that left an 18-year-old woman dead.

The fatal shooting of Isabell Addison happened at Swope Parkway and Benton Boulevard.

Anton L. Hunter, 19, faces charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, and the misdemeanor count of failure to report a shooting.

Hunter is not yet in custody.

According to court records, on April 30, Kansas City police were dispatched to the area of Swope Parkway and Benton on a reported shooting.

A witness told police that Hunter was a passenger in a vehicle that pulled up beside the victim's car and fired shots.

