Fundraiser held in memory of firefighter John Mesh

John Mesh, who died alongside fellow firefighter Larry Leggio, loved the outdoors. His family and friends want to remember him by spreading that joy to future generations.

That's why they chose a shooting tournament and outdoor festival to honor him.

They're raising money for an outdoor camp for girls and a scholarship fund for college students studying conservation.

One of Mesh's comrades, John Sirna, said he and Mesh used to hunt and fish together to get away from the everyday stress of their work.

He and Mesh's family worked to bring other firefighters, law enforcement, and first responders together to celebrate his memory.

“I want to keep the outdoor lifestyle going and remember John’s legacy and remember what he and Larry died for,” said John Mesh’s brother, Jim Mesh.

“I just don't want his name to be forgotten,” said John Sirna. “We're the first ones there when people are at their worst, when they have any kind of tragedy in their life.”

Last year, the event raised about $50,000. Mesh's family and friends hope to exceed that this year.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.