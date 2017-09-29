Take 5 to Care: Light the Night event to take place on Saturday to raise money for blood cancer cures

On Saturday night, thousands of people will be taking a big step to help the fight against cancer as The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society holds its annual Light the Night event.

Five-year-old Korbin Leon is a playful and outgoing kid with a big heart.

He said he wants to be a doctor when he grows up so he can help people. He’s ready to save lives in a one-of-a-kind superhero cape that’s paired with his adorable smile.

However, it hasn’t always been happy times for the family of four.

Two years ago, Korbin Leon was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) on his fourth birthday.

He’s been in remission for two years, but The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society has supported the family from the beginning. The family said it’s a great organization.

“It’s tough, as a parent, to see your child suffer and there’s nothing you can do to help them,” said Jorge Leon, Korbin’s father.

On Saturday, 6,000 people will take part in Kansas City’s Light the Night Walk. It’s a campaign benefiting The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s funding of research to find blood cancer cures.

Walkers carry illuminated balloons -- red for supporters, white for survivors and gold in memory. Korbin will be there as a survivor and an “Honor Hero.”

Korbin and his family said they feel honored to be a part of the walk.

The event will be held at Cleveland University-Kansas City. KCTV5 Meteorologist Gary Amble will be the MC.

The goal tomorrow is to raise $1 million. Right now, the group has raised a little more than half of it.

If you plan to attend, you’ll meet a boy named Korbin Leon who beat cancer after a diagnosis on his birthday and you can help children like him if you Take Five to Care

