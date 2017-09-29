Authorities asking for help identifying woman whose remains were found in Melvern Lake

The authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman whose remains were found in August in a lake in Osage County.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Osage County Sheriff’s Office are trying to identify the remains of a woman found on Aug. 25 at Melvern Lake.

It is believed the woman was the victim of a homicide.

Forensic anthropology experts from Washburn University helped the authorities study the remains. They said the woman was likely Hispanic, however, it cannot be ruled out that she was white.

They said she is between 35 and 50 years of age, but also offered a broader range of 30 to 65.

She was believed to have been 5 feet, 2 inches tall to 5 feet, 8 inches tall. She could have also been between 5 feet, 1 inch tall to 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

The report suggested that she was killed and has been at the scene since sometime between late Fall 2016 and July 2017, with a narrower estimate of April 2017 to July 2017.

The authorities also released information about the woman’s clothing and jewelry. She was wearing a shirt that was small in size and was the brand “No Boundaries.” Her pants were in size 32 x 30 and were the brand “Helix.” Her bra size was 44 and its brand was “Fruit of the Loom.”

She was wearing several pieces of jewelry: A silver ring that spells “love” in cursive writing, a gold or bronze ring with a red stone, a silver bangle bracelet, and gold or bronze framed eyeglasses.

Anyone who thinks they can help identify this woman or who has information about this crime is asked to contact the Osage County Sheriff’s Office at 785-828-3121 or the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

Previous coverage:

Unidentified human remains found at Melvern Lake

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.