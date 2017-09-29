Looming debate in Raytown over budget

The Raytown police chief says he has no choice but to eliminate 17 patrol officers and a total of 30 jobs within the department. The cuts could have an unexpected effect. (KCTV5)

There's a looming debate in Raytown over the budget.

The police chief says he has no choice but to eliminate 17 patrol officers and a total of 30 jobs within the department. The cuts could have an unexpected effect.

Earlier this week, comments about a Walmart in Raytown shed light on what a massive cut to the city’s police department could look like.

The Walmart near Highway 350 on the edge of Kansas City and Raytown was the center of attention during a city alderman meeting on Tuesday. It all stems from frustration over a looming multi-million-dollar budget cut coming to the police department.

Ward 5 Alderman Eric Teeman considers it to be a drain on city resources.

During the meeting, Police Chief Jim Lynch said more than 500 arrests were made at the big-box store in the last year.

Originally asking for $10 million, the city only approved monies for half of that.

Although encouraged not to cut officers, the millions of dollars less would mean fewer officers on the street to help patrol.

All of this will happen on Nov. 1, and the issue with the Walmart is more than just how much police time is spent there.

Teeman says it’s about a deal made nearly 15 years ago.

The TIF– a publicly funded tax subsidy – is keeping taxable revenue from the store out of the city’s funds. It would an extra $300,000 that would generally be in the police budget if it weren’t for that TIF.

The sunset on the TIF deal is in 2031.

