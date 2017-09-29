Budget cuts by state put UMKC’s theater program in jeopardy

Budget cuts by the state have put UMKC’s theater program in jeopardy, but the university isn't giving up its fight to keep fine arts programs alive. (KCTV5)

Budget cuts by the state have put UMKC’s theater program in jeopardy, but the university isn't giving up its fight to keep fine arts programs alive.

The school says community support is what really drove those efforts. Now, thanks to the people standing behind the theatre, administrators are looking for ways to keep things going for years to come.

This summer, signs began popping to save the theater program at UMKC. The fiery response, including a town hall, lead to changes from the administration.

“It showed a lot of enthusiasm for our program, helped us realize there's not only community support but opportunities for collaboration that can help us with some of the costs,” said Wayne Vaught, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences.

Now, the university says they’re working with the program in the balancing act to keep things funded.

Thanks to a retirement, two of the four positions within the department were able to be restored and the university is working to use outside help to keep the program moving along.

“We're working to bring in a consultant also to help us look at the programs, do some benchmarking with some other institutions and really set us on a good path for how we can effectively fund the program and how it can be sustainable well into the future,” Vaught said.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.