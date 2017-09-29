New police dispatch call center in the works for Independence

For more than a decade, the Independence Police Department's dispatch call center has been housed in a dark room they've outgrown. (Ashley Arnold/KCTV5 News)

Now, change is on the way with a new center in the works and construction planned later this month.

"It's a difficult job. It's a very stressful job. You're dealing with crisis situations day in and day out, and it's long hours," Independence Mayor Eileen Weir said.

For years, those people have worked there, but Weir says thanks to efforts from residents in 2004, dispatchers will finally get the upgrade they so desperately need.

"I believe that the facilities we offer them is really not conducive to doing their job well and really supporting them in the way they deserve to be supported. And really, we've known for quite some time that the facility we have is really inadequate, in terms of really working conditions and size. We've really outgrown that space," she said.

The new facility will be a big jump, taking their space to more than 6,000-square feet.

"We probably outgrew it decades ago, especially with all the new technology there is now. We don't even have the room or the capacity to put all that in there for them," Officer Luis Virgil said.

If all moves forward as planned, it will be completely by late May next year. It is something everyone involved can look forward to.

"Although police officers are the ones that people see and come out and help them with their emergencies or help them mitigate some kind of situation they got going on, it's really the dispatchers. It all kicks off with them," Virgil said.

Monday, the City Council will take the final steps to approve a contract to determine who will build the facility.

