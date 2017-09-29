Columbia police investigate shooting; no threat to Mizzou campus

Students at Lee's Summit North High School were sent home early on Friday after another student tragically took their own life in a second-floor bathroom. Lee's Summit police responded to the school at about 7:50 a.m.More >
Police in Shawnee are searching for the person responsible for beating a woman and leaving her lying in the road late Thursday night.More >
A central Missouri teacher is dead and four students injured after their school bus was struck by a pickup truck.More >
An 18-year-old is struggling to recover after she was shot during a deadly argument at an Independence complex. Tamara Lloyd's daughter was shot in the side and remains in intensive care. Lloyd received the heartbreaking phone call after bullets were fired at the Hawthorne Place Apartments. “(It was) from the hospital saying we have your daughter. She is in ICU. She has been shot. I about passed out. I couldn't believe it.” Lloyd says her daughter has...More >
A 4-year-old Texas girl named Olivia died after her mother failed to call 911 because her cellphone was “low on minutes.”More >
If you are looking for your free fix of Friday caffeine, here are some recommendations.More >
Sarai Rodriguez-Miranda, 19, was arrested on Thursday without incident by the Michigan State Police Fugitives Team, MSP Lt. David Kaiser said.More >
A shooting victim walked into a Kansas City hospital with critical injuries Thursday night at 11:45 p.m. Police are still looking for the scene of where the shooting happened. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for the latest. Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.More >
A Stark County sheriff's deputy went above and beyond her normal duties and helped a young boy in need get to school in one of the coolest ways imaginable.More >
