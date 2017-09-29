Columbia police investigate shooting; no threat to Mizzou campus

Columbia Police are investigating a shooting that happened at Copper Beach Town Homes.

The University of Missouri said that there is no indication there is a threat to the University of Missouri campus.

The call about shots being fired came from the 3300 block of Old Highway 63.

The victims of the shooting do not appear to be MU students, according to the university.

There are possibly two suspects. A possible suspect vehicle is a grey Nissan SUV last seen heading west on Grindstone Boulevard.

Police there are still investigating the shooting.

No other information is available at this time. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.